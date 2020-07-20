190 E. Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Must See! Cute 2/1 House on Corner Lot with Mature Shade Trees! - Must See! Cute 2/1 House on Corner Lot with Mature Shade Trees! Features Include : Gas Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl Flooring, Detached Garage/Storage Building, Carport, and Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. No Pets, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1925260)