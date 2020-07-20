All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

190 E. Main Street

190 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

190 East Main Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator

ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator

carport
parking
garage
Must See! Cute 2/1 House on Corner Lot with Mature Shade Trees! - Must See! Cute 2/1 House on Corner Lot with Mature Shade Trees! Features Include : Gas Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl Flooring, Detached Garage/Storage Building, Carport, and Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. No Pets, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1925260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 E. Main Street have any available units?
190 E. Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 190 E. Main Street have?
Some of 190 E. Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 E. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
190 E. Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 E. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 190 E. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 190 E. Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 190 E. Main Street offers parking.
Does 190 E. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 E. Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 E. Main Street have a pool?
No, 190 E. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 190 E. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 190 E. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 190 E. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 E. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 E. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 E. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
