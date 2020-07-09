185 Cross River Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath duplex located close to downtown New Braunfels. Enjoy the welcoming large covered front porch, custom concrete floor design in foyer & floor to ceiling fireplace in living room. Custom kitchen cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances open to dining area & living room. Master bedroom downstairs w/ brick accent wall, ceiling fan & full bath to include double vanity, tub/shower separate & large walk-in closet. Custom details throughout with built-ins. Covered patio slab in fence-in backyard. Easy walk to Schlitterbahn & both the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers. Garage apartment does not convey and is not accessible by tenants.