185 Cross River Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

185 Cross River Street

185 Cross River St · No Longer Available
Location

185 Cross River St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath duplex located close to downtown New Braunfels. Enjoy the welcoming large covered front porch, custom concrete floor design in foyer & floor to ceiling fireplace in living room. Custom kitchen cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances open to dining area & living room. Master bedroom downstairs w/ brick accent wall, ceiling fan & full bath to include double vanity, tub/shower separate & large walk-in closet. Custom details throughout with built-ins. Covered patio slab in fence-in backyard. Easy walk to Schlitterbahn & both the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers. Garage apartment does not convey and is not accessible by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

