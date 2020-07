Amenities

Move in to this brand new, never lived in before, 4 Bdrm/2bth home in New Braunfels, close to Creekside, HEB Plus and hospitals! Enjoy the sunset on the covered back patio on a greenbelt- no back neighbors! All luxury vinyl flooring throughout wet and living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Managed by private landlord. Gorgeous home with modern upgrades! No smoking and pets negotiable with approval from landlord. Application $50 fee for background and credit check.