1792 Heather Glen DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets game room

6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. OWNER MOVING BACK IN JULY. Features an open concept living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a flex room that can be used as a study, game room, or additional bedroom. A lovely foyer opens up to the main living space. The gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops and an island that overlooks the dining room and family room. Located in the back corner for optimum privacy, the grand master suite boasts a spacious master bath and a walk-in closet. Available Dec 1ST.