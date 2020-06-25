All apartments in New Braunfels
1792 Heather Glen DR.

1792 Heather Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1792 Heather Glen Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. OWNER MOVING BACK IN JULY. Features an open concept living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a flex room that can be used as a study, game room, or additional bedroom. A lovely foyer opens up to the main living space. The gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops and an island that overlooks the dining room and family room. Located in the back corner for optimum privacy, the grand master suite boasts a spacious master bath and a walk-in closet. Available Dec 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have any available units?
1792 Heather Glen DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have?
Some of 1792 Heather Glen DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 Heather Glen DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1792 Heather Glen DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 Heather Glen DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. offer parking?
Yes, 1792 Heather Glen DR. offers parking.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have a pool?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. does not have a pool.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have accessible units?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1792 Heather Glen DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1792 Heather Glen DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

