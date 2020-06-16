1618 Mikula Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, unique 4/3.5 Garden Home in gated community 1/2 of a mile from Gruene Hall. These homes were built with luxury in mind, and offer some of the finer aesthetics in the area. The main part of the home is a 3/2.5 with a detached 1/1 casita that offers flexibility for a guest room, mother in-law quarters, office, or craft room. Home offers granite counter tops, open floor plan, Stone Gas log fireplace, wonderful Court yard sitting areas, gated community all within walking distance to the historic Gruene TX. Check out the Virtual Tour to see it all.