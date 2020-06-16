All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

1618 Mikula Place

1618 Mikula Place · (512) 787-3994
Location

1618 Mikula Place, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, unique 4/3.5 Garden Home in gated community 1/2 of a mile from Gruene Hall. These homes were built with luxury in mind, and offer some of the finer aesthetics in the area. The main part of the home is a 3/2.5 with a detached 1/1 casita that offers flexibility for a guest room, mother in-law quarters, office, or craft room. Home offers granite counter tops, open floor plan, Stone Gas log fireplace, wonderful Court yard sitting areas, gated community all within walking distance to the historic Gruene TX. Check out the Virtual Tour to see it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Mikula Place have any available units?
1618 Mikula Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1618 Mikula Place have?
Some of 1618 Mikula Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Mikula Place currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Mikula Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Mikula Place pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Mikula Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1618 Mikula Place offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Mikula Place does offer parking.
Does 1618 Mikula Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Mikula Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Mikula Place have a pool?
No, 1618 Mikula Place does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Mikula Place have accessible units?
No, 1618 Mikula Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Mikula Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Mikula Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Mikula Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Mikula Place does not have units with air conditioning.
