1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This well maintained, adorable 3/2 on an oversized lot right off Walnut in New Braunfels is the rental you are looking for! The living room has a corner fireplace & wood laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced yard with sprinkler system, room for your dog & a doggie door! Utility shed in backyard for extra storage & a covered porch. Fridge/water softener. Right by the elementary schools off Walnut, perfect location. Available 5/18/2020. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Thanks for showing!