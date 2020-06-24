All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:59 PM

1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR

1559 Kimberly Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1559 Kimberly Dawn Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This well maintained, adorable 3/2 on an oversized lot right off Walnut in New Braunfels is the rental you are looking for! The living room has a corner fireplace & wood laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced yard with sprinkler system, room for your dog & a doggie door! Utility shed in backyard for extra storage & a covered porch. Fridge/water softener. Right by the elementary schools off Walnut, perfect location. Available 5/18/2020. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Thanks for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have any available units?
1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have?
Some of 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR is pet friendly.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR offers parking.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have a pool?
No, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have accessible units?
No, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 KIMBERLY DAWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District