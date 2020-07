Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home is a establish area of New Braunfels. Kitchen has stainless steel stove/range and microwave. Also comes with a refrigerator. Large back yard with lots of trees, screened in back porch, large shed in back yard with a workshop. This home will not last long