134 Georgia Place

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Upscale garden home on a quiet cul-de-sac "on the hill." This well maintained 3/2 has large split bedrooms, open living layout and walk-in closets. Crown molding throughout home. Enjoy time in the lovely sunroom with your two-sided fireplace. Enjoy your peaceful limestone patio and lovely outdoor sitting area in your fully fenced yard. Full 2 car garage. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to Landa Park. Minutes from Gruene, Downtown, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to the Loop, Hwy 46, IH 35, and HEB. Pets must be individually approved by landlord. Pet fee is per pet and non-refundable.