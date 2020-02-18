All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:16 AM

134 Georgia Place

134 Georgia Place · (830) 214-5513
Location

134 Georgia Place, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Oakwood Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Upscale garden home on a quiet cul-de-sac "on the hill." This well maintained 3/2 has large split bedrooms, open living layout and walk-in closets. Crown molding throughout home. Enjoy time in the lovely sunroom with your two-sided fireplace. Enjoy your peaceful limestone patio and lovely outdoor sitting area in your fully fenced yard. Full 2 car garage. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to Landa Park. Minutes from Gruene, Downtown, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to the Loop, Hwy 46, IH 35, and HEB. Pets must be individually approved by landlord. Pet fee is per pet and non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Georgia Place have any available units?
134 Georgia Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Georgia Place have?
Some of 134 Georgia Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Georgia Place currently offering any rent specials?
134 Georgia Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Georgia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Georgia Place is pet friendly.
Does 134 Georgia Place offer parking?
Yes, 134 Georgia Place does offer parking.
Does 134 Georgia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Georgia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Georgia Place have a pool?
No, 134 Georgia Place does not have a pool.
Does 134 Georgia Place have accessible units?
No, 134 Georgia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Georgia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Georgia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Georgia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Georgia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
