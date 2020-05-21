1231 Ervendberg Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A stones throw away from the river. Wonderful one story duplex tucked away yet walking distance to Gruene and the Guadalupe river. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath floorpan features polished concrete floors, stainless appliances, granite, upgraded doors, separate dining area, 2-car garage, and a covered back porch. Well lawn watering system costs tenants nothing out of pocket. Pets on a case by case basis, no puppies or kittens. Additional parking for a small RV/trailer/boat behind fence in back.