New Braunfels, TX
1231 Ervendberg Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

1231 Ervendberg Avenue

1231 Ervenberg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Ervenberg Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A stones throw away from the river. Wonderful one story duplex tucked away yet walking distance to Gruene and the Guadalupe river. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath floorpan features polished concrete floors, stainless appliances, granite, upgraded doors, separate dining area, 2-car garage, and a covered back porch. Well lawn watering system costs tenants nothing out of pocket. Pets on a case by case basis, no puppies or kittens. Additional parking for a small RV/trailer/boat behind fence in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have any available units?
1231 Ervendberg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have?
Some of 1231 Ervendberg Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Ervendberg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Ervendberg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Ervendberg Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue offers parking.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have a pool?
No, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Ervendberg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Ervendberg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

