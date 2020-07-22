1124 River Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

This Beautiful 1 story home is in the sought after neighborhood of Rivertree Subdivision which has a 3.5 acre park on Lake Dunlap, a pool, tennis/basketball court, and clubhouse.The dam on Lake Dunlap did malfunction, lowering the water levels, but the neighborhood now has a river to enjoy. Kayak or tube to the neighborhood from I35 or relax in your chair while sitting in the water with the grill and beverages within reach. Fishing is also a sport enjoyed by neighbors while drinking your coffee in the morning or watching the sun set over the water in the afternoon!