All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1124 River Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1124 River Rock
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1124 River Rock

1124 River Rock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1124 River Rock, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This Beautiful 1 story home is in the sought after neighborhood of Rivertree Subdivision which has a 3.5 acre park on Lake Dunlap, a pool, tennis/basketball court, and clubhouse.The dam on Lake Dunlap did malfunction, lowering the water levels, but the neighborhood now has a river to enjoy. Kayak or tube to the neighborhood from I35 or relax in your chair while sitting in the water with the grill and beverages within reach. Fishing is also a sport enjoyed by neighbors while drinking your coffee in the morning or watching the sun set over the water in the afternoon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 River Rock have any available units?
1124 River Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1124 River Rock have?
Some of 1124 River Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 River Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1124 River Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 River Rock pet-friendly?
No, 1124 River Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1124 River Rock offer parking?
No, 1124 River Rock does not offer parking.
Does 1124 River Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 River Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 River Rock have a pool?
Yes, 1124 River Rock has a pool.
Does 1124 River Rock have accessible units?
No, 1124 River Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 River Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 River Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 River Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 River Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District