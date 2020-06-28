All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1043 Rivertree Drive

1043 Rivertree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Rivertree Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1043 Rivertree Drive Available 10/11/19 Adorable 1/1 Duplex With River Access! - Adorable 1/1/1 Duplex in Rivertree Subdivision! Beautiful Duplex Located in a Neighborhood That Borders the River with River Access, Fenced in Backyard, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Stove, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Garden Tub & Double Sinks in Masterbath, Ceiling Fans, and a Large Deck in the Backyard. CISD. Pets Negotiable.

*Refrigerator Does Not Convey*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2289546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have any available units?
1043 Rivertree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1043 Rivertree Drive have?
Some of 1043 Rivertree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Rivertree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Rivertree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Rivertree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Rivertree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive offer parking?
No, 1043 Rivertree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Rivertree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have a pool?
No, 1043 Rivertree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1043 Rivertree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Rivertree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Rivertree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Rivertree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
