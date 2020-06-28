Amenities

1043 Rivertree Drive Available 10/11/19 Adorable 1/1 Duplex With River Access! - Adorable 1/1/1 Duplex in Rivertree Subdivision! Beautiful Duplex Located in a Neighborhood That Borders the River with River Access, Fenced in Backyard, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Stove, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Garden Tub & Double Sinks in Masterbath, Ceiling Fans, and a Large Deck in the Backyard. CISD. Pets Negotiable.



*Refrigerator Does Not Convey*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



