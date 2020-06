Amenities

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex rental. Easy access to IH35, great for commuters. Stained concrete floor throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile in shower/tub combo. Kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer connections in garage. Nice covered patio from master bedroom to fenced backyard. Front lawn is xeriscape and taken care of by the HOA. Ready for move in now!