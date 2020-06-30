1007 Mission Drive

Amenities

New Construction 2/1 Duplex Near Landa Park!! Desirable Location at the Bottom of the Hill! Features Included Stained Concrete Flooring Throughout, Stainless Appliances Including Side by Side Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave, Double Vanities, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Open Floorplan, Covered Back Patio with Privacy Fence, Yard Mow/Trim Included and Detached Carport. NBISD. 1 Small Dog Max, 45lbs Max. No Cats.



*Reduced Rent for Lease Ending in April 2021. Contact Office for Details*