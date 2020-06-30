All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
1007 Mission Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

1007 Mission Drive

1007 Mission Dr · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

Location

1007 Mission Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
New Construction 2/1 Duplex Near Landa Park!! Desirable Location at the Bottom of the Hill! Features Included Stained Concrete Flooring Throughout, Stainless Appliances Including Side by Side Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave, Double Vanities, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Open Floorplan, Covered Back Patio with Privacy Fence, Yard Mow/Trim Included and Detached Carport. NBISD. 1 Small Dog Max, 45lbs Max. No Cats.

*Reduced Rent for Lease Ending in April 2021. Contact Office for Details*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Mission Drive have any available units?
1007 Mission Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1007 Mission Drive have?
Some of 1007 Mission Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Mission Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Mission Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Mission Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Mission Drive offers parking.
Does 1007 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Mission Drive have a pool?
No, 1007 Mission Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 1007 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

