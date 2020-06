Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

$250 Off of 1st Month's Rent!! 3/2 Duplex Home Minutes Away From The New Rec Center! Tons of Amenities! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Vinyl Plank Flooring with Carpet in Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Covered Back Patio, Yard Care Included, and Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. 1 Small Dog, 45lb Max. No Cats, Please.