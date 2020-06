Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

10408 Genoa Ave. Available 08/01/20 Brand New 3/2/2 in Cooper ISD - You will love this Newly Constructed 3/2/2 home with designer features throughout located in Cooper ISD. This is a great open floorplan featuring great vinyl plank flooring, stylish granite and tile, stainless steel appliances and a great Mud Bench that also includes a Desk area. Enjoy the luxurious finishes that went into completing this house. Contact our office today to schedule a personal tour.



(RLNE4152838)