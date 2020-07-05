921 Beverly Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful One of a Kind home in highly sought after Oak Creek Estates on one third acre corner lot and NO HOA! This sprawling home features an amazing layout with 2 master bedrooms down stairs, with large open kitchen with double ovens, sunken family room with coffer ceilings, office or 2nd living area and sun-room overlooking the large oak trees. If you're looking for space, this home has it! 6 bedrooms gives you everything you need! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with jack n jill bathrooms and extra sitting area, and 2nd floor balcony overlooking the amazing backyard space that would be perfect for any pool or outdoor kitchen and living!