Lewisville, TX
921 Beverly Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 Beverly Court

921 Beverly Court · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Location

921 Beverly Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful One of a Kind home in highly sought after Oak Creek Estates on one third acre corner lot and NO HOA! This sprawling home features an amazing layout with 2 master bedrooms down stairs, with large open kitchen with double ovens, sunken family room with coffer ceilings, office or 2nd living area and sun-room overlooking the large oak trees. If you're looking for space, this home has it! 6 bedrooms gives you everything you need! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with jack n jill bathrooms and extra sitting area, and 2nd floor balcony overlooking the amazing backyard space that would be perfect for any pool or outdoor kitchen and living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Beverly Court have any available units?
921 Beverly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Beverly Court have?
Some of 921 Beverly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Beverly Court currently offering any rent specials?
921 Beverly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Beverly Court pet-friendly?
No, 921 Beverly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 921 Beverly Court offer parking?
Yes, 921 Beverly Court offers parking.
Does 921 Beverly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Beverly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Beverly Court have a pool?
Yes, 921 Beverly Court has a pool.
Does 921 Beverly Court have accessible units?
No, 921 Beverly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Beverly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Beverly Court has units with dishwashers.

