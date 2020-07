Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for move in. Updated paint, carpet and wood look laminate flooring. New granite counter tops in kitchen. Plus new SS range. Dishwasher was replaced in Fall 2019. Living area has vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan with easy flow from living to dining to kitchen. Kitchen has separate breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs and all have walk in closets. Master bath has dual vanities. Tubs in both bathrooms have been resurfaced. NO PETS