902 Brose Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:37 PM

902 Brose Drive

902 Brose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Brose Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well updated, charming, and cozy home is a must see! The kitchen has been updated with care! Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, dark stained cabinets, refrigerator stays! The living has laminate wood floors, soaring ceilings and lots of space! The master is large with roomy closet and updated bathroom with an oversized shower! New carpet upstairs! Great backyard with plenty of space! You can't beat the location...close to shopping, schools, and access to highways! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Brose Drive have any available units?
902 Brose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Brose Drive have?
Some of 902 Brose Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Brose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Brose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Brose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Brose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 902 Brose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Brose Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Brose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Brose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Brose Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Brose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Brose Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Brose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Brose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Brose Drive has units with dishwashers.

