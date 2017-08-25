902 Brose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This well updated, charming, and cozy home is a must see! The kitchen has been updated with care! Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, dark stained cabinets, refrigerator stays! The living has laminate wood floors, soaring ceilings and lots of space! The master is large with roomy closet and updated bathroom with an oversized shower! New carpet upstairs! Great backyard with plenty of space! You can't beat the location...close to shopping, schools, and access to highways! Don't miss this one!