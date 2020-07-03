All apartments in Lewisville
813 Hudson Bay Court
813 Hudson Bay Court

813 Hudson Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

813 Hudson Bay Court, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Lewisville in cul de sac. Interior features engineered wood floors, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, fridge included. Large living room with fire place and high ceilings. Full utility room, washer and dryer included. Large master with high ceilings separate shower and tub, dual sinks, walk in closet. Spacious spare rooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with open patio. 2 car garage in back through alley way. Close to Valley Ridge Green Park - Biking and Walking Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Hudson Bay Court have any available units?
813 Hudson Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Hudson Bay Court have?
Some of 813 Hudson Bay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Hudson Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
813 Hudson Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Hudson Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 813 Hudson Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 813 Hudson Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 813 Hudson Bay Court offers parking.
Does 813 Hudson Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Hudson Bay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Hudson Bay Court have a pool?
No, 813 Hudson Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 813 Hudson Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 813 Hudson Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Hudson Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Hudson Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.

