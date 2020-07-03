813 Hudson Bay Court

Amenities
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Lewisville in cul de sac. Interior features engineered wood floors, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, fridge included. Large living room with fire place and high ceilings. Full utility room, washer and dryer included. Large master with high ceilings separate shower and tub, dual sinks, walk in closet. Spacious spare rooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with open patio. 2 car garage in back through alley way. Close to Valley Ridge Green Park - Biking and Walking Trail.