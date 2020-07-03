813 Hudson Bay Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Lewisville in cul de sac. Interior features engineered wood floors, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, fridge included. Large living room with fire place and high ceilings. Full utility room, washer and dryer included. Large master with high ceilings separate shower and tub, dual sinks, walk in closet. Spacious spare rooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with open patio. 2 car garage in back through alley way. Close to Valley Ridge Green Park - Biking and Walking Trail.