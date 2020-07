Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Brand new luxury 2 story townhome in Lewisville! Three bedroom and 2.1 Bathrooms. Upgrades include ceramic tile and wood flooring, 2 inch blinds on all windows. granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator in kitchen. Great location close to 121 and I 35, 10 minutes to Toyota HQ, Chase HQ, and NFM. Minutes to restaurants and shopping. Limit of one cat or dog less than 25 pounds, with $300 pet deposit and $150 non-refundable pet fee.