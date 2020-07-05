All apartments in Lewisville
738 Red Wing Drive

Location

738 Red Wing Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great find in the heart of Lewisville. Flooring was recently replaced and has some updates. Large open living area with fireplace and view of the covered patio and yard. Master suite has tons of space and good size closet. Secondary bedrooms are split for privacy and 2nd bath is located near them. Kitchen and breakfast area have a lot of extra storage cabinets and window to the patio. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Red Wing Drive have any available units?
738 Red Wing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Red Wing Drive have?
Some of 738 Red Wing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Red Wing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Red Wing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Red Wing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 738 Red Wing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 738 Red Wing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 Red Wing Drive offers parking.
Does 738 Red Wing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Red Wing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Red Wing Drive have a pool?
No, 738 Red Wing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 738 Red Wing Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Red Wing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Red Wing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Red Wing Drive has units with dishwashers.

