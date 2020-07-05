738 Red Wing Drive

Great find in the heart of Lewisville. Flooring was recently replaced and has some updates. Large open living area with fireplace and view of the covered patio and yard. Master suite has tons of space and good size closet. Secondary bedrooms are split for privacy and 2nd bath is located near them. Kitchen and breakfast area have a lot of extra storage cabinets and window to the patio. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
