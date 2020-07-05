738 Red Wing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great find in the heart of Lewisville. Flooring was recently replaced and has some updates. Large open living area with fireplace and view of the covered patio and yard. Master suite has tons of space and good size closet. Secondary bedrooms are split for privacy and 2nd bath is located near them. Kitchen and breakfast area have a lot of extra storage cabinets and window to the patio. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!