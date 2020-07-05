Available for immediate occupancy. Two bedrooms up each has a private bathroom Two car garage Small fenced yard Nice sized kitchen with refrigerator Separate utility room Recent laminate flooring in the living room Fireplace One small dog ok no puppies or large breeds 50 app fee per adult 18 and over
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Alice Lane have any available units?
737 Alice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Alice Lane have?
Some of 737 Alice Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Alice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
737 Alice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Alice Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Alice Lane is pet friendly.
Does 737 Alice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 737 Alice Lane offers parking.
Does 737 Alice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Alice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Alice Lane have a pool?
No, 737 Alice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 737 Alice Lane have accessible units?
No, 737 Alice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Alice Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Alice Lane has units with dishwashers.
