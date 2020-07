Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is beautiful, with lots of updates. Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen, newly tiled baths and kitchen, laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures and hardware as well as 2-inch blinds and built-in shelves. Owner request credit score of 620 or higher. DO NOT SUBMIT APPLICATIONS TO RENTAL BEAST, THEY ARE NOT APPROVED PLATFORM BY OWNER.