Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
704 Blair Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:34 PM

704 Blair Drive

704 Blair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Blair Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning Updated Home! Gorgeous Kitchen With Granite Counters, SS Sink, SS Cooktop, SS Double Oven & Beautiful Slate Floor! Lg Open Living Rm With WB Fireplace. Elegant Formal Dining. Great Mstr Suite With Oversize Shower, Garden Tub, Gorgeous Vanity, Walk-In Closet, & Sep Sitting Area, Office Or Nursery In Addition To The 3 Bedrooms. Beautiful Wood Laminate Through Out Home. 2 Inch Blinds. New Heat & AC Unit. Nice Private Backyard With Cedar Fence. Built-Ins In Garage. Great Location Near Old Town & Park. BONUS: Start lease by 1-15-2020 and Get $500 for Christmas 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Blair Drive have any available units?
704 Blair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Blair Drive have?
Some of 704 Blair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Blair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Blair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Blair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Blair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 704 Blair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Blair Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Blair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Blair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Blair Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Blair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Blair Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Blair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Blair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Blair Drive has units with dishwashers.

