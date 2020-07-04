704 Blair Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning Updated Home! Gorgeous Kitchen With Granite Counters, SS Sink, SS Cooktop, SS Double Oven & Beautiful Slate Floor! Lg Open Living Rm With WB Fireplace. Elegant Formal Dining. Great Mstr Suite With Oversize Shower, Garden Tub, Gorgeous Vanity, Walk-In Closet, & Sep Sitting Area, Office Or Nursery In Addition To The 3 Bedrooms. Beautiful Wood Laminate Through Out Home. 2 Inch Blinds. New Heat & AC Unit. Nice Private Backyard With Cedar Fence. Built-Ins In Garage. Great Location Near Old Town & Park. BONUS: Start lease by 1-15-2020 and Get $500 for Christmas 2020!