660 Hobie Point Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:34 AM

660 Hobie Point Drive

660 Hobie Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

660 Hobie Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
BEAUTIFUL HOME 3 BR 3BA WITH MEDIA ROOM + This lovely home is graced with hardwood floors, decorative energy-saving LED lighting, soaring ceilings, and a stone fireplace + Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering granite ctop with island, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet space + Family living room has a nice study cum planning area with built-in cabinets + Relax in the master suite with a spa-like bath with garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower & huge WIC + Additional guest BR, BA and study downstairs + Upstairs features a huge media room prewired for 7.1 speakers and a full bedroom and bathroom + Minutes away from HWY 121, Toyota HQ, Stonebriar Mall etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Hobie Point Drive have any available units?
660 Hobie Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Hobie Point Drive have?
Some of 660 Hobie Point Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Hobie Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Hobie Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Hobie Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 660 Hobie Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 660 Hobie Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 660 Hobie Point Drive offers parking.
Does 660 Hobie Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Hobie Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Hobie Point Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Hobie Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Hobie Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Hobie Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Hobie Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Hobie Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

