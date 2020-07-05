660 Hobie Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

BEAUTIFUL HOME 3 BR 3BA WITH MEDIA ROOM + This lovely home is graced with hardwood floors, decorative energy-saving LED lighting, soaring ceilings, and a stone fireplace + Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering granite ctop with island, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet space + Family living room has a nice study cum planning area with built-in cabinets + Relax in the master suite with a spa-like bath with garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower & huge WIC + Additional guest BR, BA and study downstairs + Upstairs features a huge media room prewired for 7.1 speakers and a full bedroom and bathroom + Minutes away from HWY 121, Toyota HQ, Stonebriar Mall etc.