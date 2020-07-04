All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 Lake City Drive

649 Lake City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 Lake City Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 1 story home is a ready to MOVE-IN well maintained home. This house welcomes you with the aroma of fresh paint through out the house. The house is being upgraded just now with the hard wood flooring giving this single story house a luxuries look. The 3 bedrooms of the house is well separated giving it's own privacy. The kitchen with its granite counter tops and the beautiful island is opened facing the breakfast area and the family room. The second living can easily be converted to an office room as well. Landscaping of the house is added bonus. Not to forget that this house is located in an exemplary school district for all levels. **PLEASE COME AND VISIT THIS QUITE AND INVITING HOME**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Lake City Drive have any available units?
649 Lake City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Lake City Drive have?
Some of 649 Lake City Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Lake City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 Lake City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Lake City Drive pet-friendly?
No, 649 Lake City Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 649 Lake City Drive offer parking?
Yes, 649 Lake City Drive offers parking.
Does 649 Lake City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Lake City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Lake City Drive have a pool?
No, 649 Lake City Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 Lake City Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 Lake City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Lake City Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Lake City Drive has units with dishwashers.

