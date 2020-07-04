This beautiful 1 story home is a ready to MOVE-IN well maintained home. This house welcomes you with the aroma of fresh paint through out the house. The house is being upgraded just now with the hard wood flooring giving this single story house a luxuries look. The 3 bedrooms of the house is well separated giving it's own privacy. The kitchen with its granite counter tops and the beautiful island is opened facing the breakfast area and the family room. The second living can easily be converted to an office room as well. Landscaping of the house is added bonus. Not to forget that this house is located in an exemplary school district for all levels. **PLEASE COME AND VISIT THIS QUITE AND INVITING HOME**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 649 Lake City Drive have?
Some of 649 Lake City Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
