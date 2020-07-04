649 Lake City Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 1 story home is a ready to MOVE-IN well maintained home. This house welcomes you with the aroma of fresh paint through out the house. The house is being upgraded just now with the hard wood flooring giving this single story house a luxuries look. The 3 bedrooms of the house is well separated giving it's own privacy. The kitchen with its granite counter tops and the beautiful island is opened facing the breakfast area and the family room. The second living can easily be converted to an office room as well. Landscaping of the house is added bonus. Not to forget that this house is located in an exemplary school district for all levels. **PLEASE COME AND VISIT THIS QUITE AND INVITING HOME**