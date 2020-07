Amenities

Beautiful duplex home for lease. Great neighborhood with close location to shopping and I-35. Three bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, good sized living area and great yard. Home has Granite counters, comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Access to private outdoor patio off the master along with separate outdoor patio for entertaining. Two car covered parking. This one will not last long, call quick. Pets contingent upon approval.