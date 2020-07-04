638 Abilene Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077 Lewisville Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TONS of space inside and out with this large home on a corner lot. Unique sun room off the main living area makes a great office or gaming room. Dine in the breakfast nook off the kitchen or in the formal dining area looking out the front bay window. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with a newer cooktop and venthood. Double-gate in the back gives access to extra wide slab to park your toys. Just a quick walk or bike ride to Lenard L Woods Park and the local hike and bike trail. Dogs welcome - non-aggressive breeds. Now scheduling showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 638 Abilene Drive have any available units?
638 Abilene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Abilene Drive have?
Some of 638 Abilene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Abilene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 Abilene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Abilene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 638 Abilene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive offers parking.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have a pool?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)