638 Abilene Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TONS of space inside and out with this large home on a corner lot. Unique sun room off the main living area makes a great office or gaming room. Dine in the breakfast nook off the kitchen or in the formal dining area looking out the front bay window. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with a newer cooktop and venthood.

Double-gate in the back gives access to extra wide slab to park your toys. Just a quick walk or bike ride to Lenard L Woods Park and the local hike and bike trail. Dogs welcome - non-aggressive breeds. Now scheduling showings.