All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 638 Abilene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
638 Abilene Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:13 AM

638 Abilene Drive

638 Abilene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

638 Abilene Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TONS of space inside and out with this large home on a corner lot. Unique sun room off the main living area makes a great office or gaming room. Dine in the breakfast nook off the kitchen or in the formal dining area looking out the front bay window. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with a newer cooktop and venthood.
Double-gate in the back gives access to extra wide slab to park your toys. Just a quick walk or bike ride to Lenard L Woods Park and the local hike and bike trail. Dogs welcome - non-aggressive breeds. Now scheduling showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Abilene Drive have any available units?
638 Abilene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Abilene Drive have?
Some of 638 Abilene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Abilene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 Abilene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Abilene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 638 Abilene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive offers parking.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have a pool?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 Abilene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Abilene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Abilene Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District