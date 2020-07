Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous English Tudor Luxury river view Townhome in the beautiful gated community The Manors of Vista Ridge. Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Tile Back splash & Fireplace. Clean lines, stunning dark hardwood floors, big bay windows, fantastic layout and location. Community luxury pool. No need for yard care. Within one mile has two major highway, mall, shopping center, restaurant and bank. This home has it all.