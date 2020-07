Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Beautiful home for lease in great location. Home is off of Main st. and 35W. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1469 sq. ft. Very bright and open plan with new carpet in living&bedrooms and new vinyl floors in the kitchen and baths. Kitchen and Bath Cabinets have been recently painted. Home is located in very quite cul-de-sac street. There's no garage but does have private driveway.