Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
5501 State Highway 121
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:10 AM

5501 State Highway 121

5501 Texas Highway 121 · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Texas Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

================================= Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment? 

Apartment Amenities

  2" Wood Blinds

Ceramic Tile Flooring, Tub and Shower Surrounds

Contemporary Lighting including Ceiling Fans

Custom Color Accent Walls

Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances" Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting

Garden Soaking Tubs

Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting*

Granite Countertops with Designer Stone Black Splash and Under Mount Sink

Linen Closets*

Moen Plumbing Fixtures

One, Two and Three Bedroom Residences

Private Patio, Balcony or Fenced Yard*

Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving

Walk-in Showers

Washers and Dryers Available

Wood-Style Flooing

Community Amenities

  Resident Lounge with Internet Café, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Billiards Table

Fully-Equipped Athletic Center with State-of-the- Art Cardio Theater, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sunning Ledge

Outdoor Grilling Kitchen with Dining

Outside Storage

Relaxation Courtyard

Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

Professionally Landscaped Grounds

Attached and Detached Garages*

Covered Parking Available

Controlled Access

Located in Lewisville ISD

Conveniently located on Highway 121 with easy access to I-35 and Dallas North Tollway

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 State Highway 121 have any available units?
5501 State Highway 121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 State Highway 121 have?
Some of 5501 State Highway 121's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 State Highway 121 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 State Highway 121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 State Highway 121 pet-friendly?
No, 5501 State Highway 121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 5501 State Highway 121 offer parking?
Yes, 5501 State Highway 121 offers parking.
Does 5501 State Highway 121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 State Highway 121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 State Highway 121 have a pool?
Yes, 5501 State Highway 121 has a pool.
Does 5501 State Highway 121 have accessible units?
Yes, 5501 State Highway 121 has accessible units.
Does 5501 State Highway 121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 State Highway 121 does not have units with dishwashers.

