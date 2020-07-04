5501 State Highway 121

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
2" Wood Blinds
Ceramic Tile Flooring, Tub and Shower Surrounds
Contemporary Lighting including Ceiling Fans
Custom Color Accent Walls
Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances" Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting
Garden Soaking Tubs
Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting*
Granite Countertops with Designer Stone Black Splash and Under Mount Sink
Linen Closets*
Moen Plumbing Fixtures
One, Two and Three Bedroom Residences
Private Patio, Balcony or Fenced Yard*
Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving
Walk-in Showers
Washers and Dryers Available
Wood-Style Flooing
Community Amenities
Resident Lounge with Internet Café, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Billiards Table
Fully-Equipped Athletic Center with State-of-the- Art Cardio Theater, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sunning Ledge
Outdoor Grilling Kitchen with Dining
Outside Storage
Relaxation Courtyard
Wi-Fi in all Common Areas
Professionally Landscaped Grounds
Attached and Detached Garages*
Covered Parking Available
Controlled Access
Located in Lewisville ISD
Conveniently located on Highway 121 with easy access to I-35 and Dallas North Tollway