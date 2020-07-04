5501 State Highway 121

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room

In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



================================= Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



2" Wood Blinds



Ceramic Tile Flooring, Tub and Shower Surrounds



Contemporary Lighting including Ceiling Fans



Custom Color Accent Walls



Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances" Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water



Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections



Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting



Garden Soaking Tubs



Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting*



Granite Countertops with Designer Stone Black Splash and Under Mount Sink



Linen Closets*



Moen Plumbing Fixtures



One, Two and Three Bedroom Residences



Private Patio, Balcony or Fenced Yard*



Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving



Walk-in Showers



Washers and Dryers Available



Wood-Style Flooing



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resident Lounge with Internet Café, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Billiards Table



Fully-Equipped Athletic Center with State-of-the- Art Cardio Theater, Free Weights and Individual Strength Training Machines



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sunning Ledge



Outdoor Grilling Kitchen with Dining



Outside Storage



Relaxation Courtyard



Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



Professionally Landscaped Grounds



Attached and Detached Garages*



Covered Parking Available



Controlled Access



Located in Lewisville ISD



Conveniently located on Highway 121 with easy access to I-35 and Dallas North Tollway



