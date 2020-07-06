All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 453 Valley View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
453 Valley View Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 2:41 AM

453 Valley View Drive

453 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

453 Valley View Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Two story 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, plus Game Room in great Lewisville location! Interior recently painted! Open concept kitchen to living space. Refrigerator included! Master located on level 1 with remaining rooms upstairs. Master features walk in closet, jetted tub, and separate shower. Minutes away from highways, retail, restaurants and schools! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Valley View Drive have any available units?
453 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 453 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
453 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 453 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 453 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 453 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 453 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 453 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 453 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 453 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District