354 Hamilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Townhome in Lewisville! This 3 bedroom and 3 full bath has wood floors, granite counters and high ceilings! Downstairs you will find the kitchen, dining room, living room and one bedroom with its own full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a second bedroom and bath, the master with bath and another big living space that can be utilized as a media room, game room or large office space! Neighborhood is quiet and conviently located near 35E and 121, with shopping and dining near. Although schools are close, the neighborhood has buses for all schools. Don't forget the neighborhood pool for the DFW hot summers! HOA takes care of front, so you can relax at the pool!