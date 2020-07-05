All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

354 Hamilton Drive

354 Hamilton St · No Longer Available
Location

354 Hamilton St, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Townhome in Lewisville! This 3 bedroom and 3 full bath has wood floors, granite counters and high ceilings! Downstairs you will find the kitchen, dining room, living room and one bedroom with its own full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a second bedroom and bath, the master with bath and another big living space that can be utilized as a media room, game room or large office space! Neighborhood is quiet and conviently located near 35E and 121, with shopping and dining near. Although schools are close, the neighborhood has buses for all schools. Don't forget the neighborhood pool for the DFW hot summers! HOA takes care of front, so you can relax at the pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
354 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 354 Hamilton Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
354 Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 354 Hamilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 354 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 354 Hamilton Drive offers parking.
Does 354 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 354 Hamilton Drive has a pool.
Does 354 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 354 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 Hamilton Drive has units with dishwashers.

