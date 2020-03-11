311 Lily Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2-story, 3 bed, 3 bath suites plus main floor half bath.

Jetted tub in master

laundry on the same floor as bedrooms

all large appliances included plus upright freezer in garage

Light, bright end unit with extra parking and 2 car garage

Large, foam insulated attic space for storage.

LOW utility bills

Wood floors, xtra tall granite counters, stainless steel appliances

hoa maintains all outside areas including new swimming pool.

2 blks from Old Town Lewisville Main Street

enjoy restaurants, distillery, festivals, parades and close by A train

Security system