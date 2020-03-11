All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:19 AM

311 Lily Lane

311 Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

311 Lily Lane, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2-story, 3 bed, 3 bath suites plus main floor half bath.
Jetted tub in master
laundry on the same floor as bedrooms
all large appliances included plus upright freezer in garage
Light, bright end unit with extra parking and 2 car garage
Large, foam insulated attic space for storage.
LOW utility bills
Wood floors, xtra tall granite counters, stainless steel appliances
hoa maintains all outside areas including new swimming pool.
2 blks from Old Town Lewisville Main Street
enjoy restaurants, distillery, festivals, parades and close by A train
Security system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Lily Lane have any available units?
311 Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Lily Lane have?
Some of 311 Lily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311 Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 311 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 311 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 311 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 311 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 311 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.

