Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2745 Treasure Cove Drive

2745 Treasure Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Treasure Cove Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely cozy home with many builder upgrades. Features den and sitting area in the front which can also be used as an office or play room. Large kitchen overlooking living room with tiled fireplace. Fenced in back yard includes large cedar covered patio with ceiling fan, lights, and gutters. Two car garage provides protection and warmth to your cars on those cold mornings! Beautifully landscaped yard with large trees in the front. Schools and shopping are close by and also easy access to Highway 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have any available units?
2745 Treasure Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have?
Some of 2745 Treasure Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Treasure Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Treasure Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Treasure Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Treasure Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Treasure Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

