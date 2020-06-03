2745 Treasure Cove Drive

Amenities

Extremely cozy home with many builder upgrades. Features den and sitting area in the front which can also be used as an office or play room. Large kitchen overlooking living room with tiled fireplace. Fenced in back yard includes large cedar covered patio with ceiling fan, lights, and gutters. Two car garage provides protection and warmth to your cars on those cold mornings! Beautifully landscaped yard with large trees in the front. Schools and shopping are close by and also easy access to Highway 121.