2716 Safe Harbor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Amazing 2 story Preowned Megatel home.Fantastic Floorplan with elegant formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with Granite Island & Countertop all over , Great oak wood cabinets, Wood floors at Study Room, formal Dining, Living Room and Stairs. Fabulous family room with fireplace. Master suite has luxurious bath on First Floor, Imitation marble countertops, soaking tub, shower and large WIC. Upstairs comes with a game room, 3 good sized bedrooms & 1 full baths. Large laundry area, great outdoor living with awesome Porch & Patio. Home shows exceptionally.Huge Stainless Steel Refrigerator for Tenants use. FREE Use of Washer and Dryer During Lease Term.