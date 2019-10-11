All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2716 Safe Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2716 Safe Harbor Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 2:37 AM

2716 Safe Harbor Drive

2716 Safe Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2716 Safe Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Amazing 2 story Preowned Megatel home.Fantastic Floorplan with elegant formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with Granite Island & Countertop all over , Great oak wood cabinets, Wood floors at Study Room, formal Dining, Living Room and Stairs. Fabulous family room with fireplace. Master suite has luxurious bath on First Floor, Imitation marble countertops, soaking tub, shower and large WIC. Upstairs comes with a game room, 3 good sized bedrooms & 1 full baths. Large laundry area, great outdoor living with awesome Porch & Patio. Home shows exceptionally.Huge Stainless Steel Refrigerator for Tenants use. FREE Use of Washer and Dryer During Lease Term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have any available units?
2716 Safe Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2716 Safe Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Safe Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Safe Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Safe Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Safe Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Safe Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District