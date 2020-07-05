2689 Chambers Dr

Amenities

Luxury Town Home in the heart of DFW Metroplex - Property Id: 110414



Experience living in a Luxury town home at an affordable rent. It's at a short drive to Shopping malls, restaurants, major highways (121 and I-35) , DFW airport. Classically designed, spacious and elegant. This luxury home is ready with Hard Wood floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter top, Large family room open to Kitchen, Powder Bath, Loft/Study Room upstairs in addition to 3 spacious Bed rooms upstairs equipped with Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom has 2 huge closets (His & Her) and Master Bath with double vanities. Energy efficient 2" blinds are installed throughout the house to save utility bills. Also, comes with 2 Car Garage and a spacious backyard Patio for entertaining guests. Patio opens to the green belt outside the property for walking the pets. You can also enjoy the Community Pool and BBQ Grill located within the community. Owner pays for HOA dues; Tenant pays for Water, Trash, Electricity, Gas utilities.

