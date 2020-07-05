All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2689 Chambers Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2689 Chambers Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:15 AM

2689 Chambers Dr

2689 Chambers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2689 Chambers Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Town Home in the heart of DFW Metroplex - Property Id: 110414

Experience living in a Luxury town home at an affordable rent. It's at a short drive to Shopping malls, restaurants, major highways (121 and I-35) , DFW airport. Classically designed, spacious and elegant. This luxury home is ready with Hard Wood floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter top, Large family room open to Kitchen, Powder Bath, Loft/Study Room upstairs in addition to 3 spacious Bed rooms upstairs equipped with Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom has 2 huge closets (His & Her) and Master Bath with double vanities. Energy efficient 2" blinds are installed throughout the house to save utility bills. Also, comes with 2 Car Garage and a spacious backyard Patio for entertaining guests. Patio opens to the green belt outside the property for walking the pets. You can also enjoy the Community Pool and BBQ Grill located within the community. Owner pays for HOA dues; Tenant pays for Water, Trash, Electricity, Gas utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110414
Property Id 110414

(RLNE4803499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2689 Chambers Dr have any available units?
2689 Chambers Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2689 Chambers Dr have?
Some of 2689 Chambers Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2689 Chambers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2689 Chambers Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2689 Chambers Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2689 Chambers Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2689 Chambers Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2689 Chambers Dr offers parking.
Does 2689 Chambers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2689 Chambers Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2689 Chambers Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2689 Chambers Dr has a pool.
Does 2689 Chambers Dr have accessible units?
No, 2689 Chambers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2689 Chambers Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2689 Chambers Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District