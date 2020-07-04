2665 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Beautifully remodeled perfect family home is move-in ready at great location. Easy access to major highway, shopping and restaurants. This 3beds, 2.5bath luxurious townhome offers natural hard wood floor, neutral painting color and brushed nickel light fixtures. Spacious and open living area is naturally lit by windows and view of good size back yard. Kitchen features with granite counter top, SS appliances and plenty of cabinets. Master suite is enhanced by dual sink, walk-in closet and new installed shower booth. Impeccably maintained corner unit.