All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2665 Jacobson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2665 Jacobson Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

2665 Jacobson Drive

2665 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2665 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Beautifully remodeled perfect family home is move-in ready at great location. Easy access to major highway, shopping and restaurants. This 3beds, 2.5bath luxurious townhome offers natural hard wood floor, neutral painting color and brushed nickel light fixtures. Spacious and open living area is naturally lit by windows and view of good size back yard. Kitchen features with granite counter top, SS appliances and plenty of cabinets. Master suite is enhanced by dual sink, walk-in closet and new installed shower booth. Impeccably maintained corner unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2665 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2665 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2665 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2665 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2665 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2665 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2665 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District