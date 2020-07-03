2644 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

The upgrades in this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome located in great location in Lewisville near US 121 and MacArthur Blvd include hardwood floors, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bar in the stunning kitchen, cultured marble countertops in bathrooms, surround system with speakers and a cozy deck with stone in patio floor. Relax in your jetted garden tub with separate shower and enjoy a spacious walk-in closet. A second walk-in closet in the master bedroom provides additional storage. And to relax even more, take a swim in the gorgeous community pool!