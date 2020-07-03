All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2644 Jacobson Drive

2644 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
The upgrades in this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome located in great location in Lewisville near US 121 and MacArthur Blvd include hardwood floors, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bar in the stunning kitchen, cultured marble countertops in bathrooms, surround system with speakers and a cozy deck with stone in patio floor. Relax in your jetted garden tub with separate shower and enjoy a spacious walk-in closet. A second walk-in closet in the master bedroom provides additional storage. And to relax even more, take a swim in the gorgeous community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2644 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2644 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2644 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2644 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
No, 2644 Jacobson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2644 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2644 Jacobson Drive has a pool.
Does 2644 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2644 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

