2573 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

COMPLETE REMODEL! Beautiful 3 story town home centrally located with 3 bedrooms, 2.2 baths, 2 living spaces, game room and 2 car garage! Brand new upgrades throughout include new flooring, granite counters with ceramic back splash, fresh designer paint tones, and much more! Gourmet kitchen overlooking spacious family rooms boasts SS appliances, electric cook top, and eat-in breakfast nook. Cozy family room fireplace is the focal point of open floor plan. Master retreat is complete with his & her vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower! Huge sitting area would be great for a home office. Covered patio is the perfect space to enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests!