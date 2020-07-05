All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2573 Jacobson Drive

2573 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
COMPLETE REMODEL! Beautiful 3 story town home centrally located with 3 bedrooms, 2.2 baths, 2 living spaces, game room and 2 car garage! Brand new upgrades throughout include new flooring, granite counters with ceramic back splash, fresh designer paint tones, and much more! Gourmet kitchen overlooking spacious family rooms boasts SS appliances, electric cook top, and eat-in breakfast nook. Cozy family room fireplace is the focal point of open floor plan. Master retreat is complete with his & her vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower! Huge sitting area would be great for a home office. Covered patio is the perfect space to enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2573 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2573 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2573 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2573 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2573 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2573 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2573 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

