2521 Sarah Ln

Three story townhome with split bedrooms on the first floor and third floor. Living area offering family room spacious kitchen formal dining and second living space. Stainless appliances, fireplace, security system, ceiling fans, etc. Near Lake Lewisville and Pier 121. Easy access to all highways. Tenant to verify schools. One small pet up to 35 pounds maximum. The property will remain on the market until an application(s) have been approved, lease has been executed and deposit received. For commission agent must be the procuring cause and show. Apply online www.bluecrownproperties.com $55 app fee per adult 18 years and older.