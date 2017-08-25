All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2521 Sarah Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2521 Sarah Ln
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

2521 Sarah Ln

2521 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2521 Sarah Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three story townhome with split bedrooms on the first floor and third floor. Living area offering family room spacious kitchen formal dining and second living space. Stainless appliances, fireplace, security system, ceiling fans, etc. Near Lake Lewisville and Pier 121. Easy access to all highways. Tenant to verify schools. One small pet up to 35 pounds maximum. The property will remain on the market until an application(s) have been approved, lease has been executed and deposit received. For commission agent must be the procuring cause and show. Apply online www.bluecrownproperties.com $55 app fee per adult 18 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Sarah Ln have any available units?
2521 Sarah Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Sarah Ln have?
Some of 2521 Sarah Ln's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Sarah Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Sarah Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Sarah Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Sarah Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Sarah Ln offer parking?
No, 2521 Sarah Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Sarah Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Sarah Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Sarah Ln have a pool?
No, 2521 Sarah Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Sarah Ln have accessible units?
No, 2521 Sarah Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Sarah Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Sarah Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District