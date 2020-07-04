2515 Adam Lane

Amenities

For LEASE: New construction Townhome, Corner unit with 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath & 2-car garage in a great location is available for immediate move-in. Open family room with hardwood floors, Kitchen has granite counter top, Stainless Appliances & Refrigerator. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closets. All bedrooms and two full bath upstairs. Close to Community pool and all exteriors maintained by HOA. Toyota HQ Campus, BofA, JP Morgan Chase HQs, FedEx, Fidelity office campus & Legacy West are 10 mins away! Major Malls, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Target & Kroger grocery very close by. Close to 121-hwy & Dallas North Tollway. DON'T WAIT! Be the first occupant in this immaculate townhome !!