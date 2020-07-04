All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2515 Adam Lane

2515 Adam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Adam Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
For LEASE: New construction Townhome, Corner unit with 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath & 2-car garage in a great location is available for immediate move-in. Open family room with hardwood floors, Kitchen has granite counter top, Stainless Appliances & Refrigerator. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closets. All bedrooms and two full bath upstairs. Close to Community pool and all exteriors maintained by HOA. Toyota HQ Campus, BofA, JP Morgan Chase HQs, FedEx, Fidelity office campus & Legacy West are 10 mins away! Major Malls, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Target & Kroger grocery very close by. Close to 121-hwy & Dallas North Tollway. DON'T WAIT! Be the first occupant in this immaculate townhome !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Adam Lane have any available units?
2515 Adam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Adam Lane have?
Some of 2515 Adam Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Adam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Adam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Adam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Adam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2515 Adam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Adam Lane offers parking.
Does 2515 Adam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Adam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Adam Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2515 Adam Lane has a pool.
Does 2515 Adam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2515 Adam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Adam Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Adam Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

