2512 Sir Tristram Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular single story executive home on tree lined street in Castle Hills. Beautifully updated with neutral finishes and colors. Stacked formals on entry with hall to sec. bedrooms to one side. Entry leads to huge family room open to kitchen with butlers pantry and breakfast room. Small built-in desk area hides behind wall next to breakfast room. Back hall leads to utility, full bath with outside entry from patio, bonus room or study and master. Large covered patio and outdoor living area off family. Side entry to garage with iron gated driveway. Home has a plethora of closet and built-in storage space. Do not miss this opportunity!