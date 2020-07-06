All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:25 AM

2512 Sir Tristram Lane

2512 Sir Tristram Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Sir Tristram Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular single story executive home on tree lined street in Castle Hills. Beautifully updated with neutral finishes and colors. Stacked formals on entry with hall to sec. bedrooms to one side. Entry leads to huge family room open to kitchen with butlers pantry and breakfast room. Small built-in desk area hides behind wall next to breakfast room. Back hall leads to utility, full bath with outside entry from patio, bonus room or study and master. Large covered patio and outdoor living area off family. Side entry to garage with iron gated driveway. Home has a plethora of closet and built-in storage space. Do not miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have any available units?
2512 Sir Tristram Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have?
Some of 2512 Sir Tristram Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Sir Tristram Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Sir Tristram Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Sir Tristram Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane offers parking.
Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have a pool?
No, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have accessible units?
No, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Sir Tristram Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Sir Tristram Lane has units with dishwashers.

