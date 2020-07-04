All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:54 AM

251 S Mill St

251 S Mill St · No Longer Available
Location

251 S Mill St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Lewisville Condo - Property Id: 106308

New build- 3rd floor unit.
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom
Open floor plan
Large walk in closets
2 balconies
Assigned parking - covered being built.
Condo located in downtown lewisville, walking distance from restaurants and boutiques

Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:
1.) Rent is $1700 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.
2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1700)
3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months
4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)
5.) NO evictions
6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)
7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.

If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-636-4824 to inquire more,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106308
Property Id 106308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4781296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

