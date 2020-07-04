251 S Mill St

Amenities
Lewisville Condo - Property Id: 106308
New build- 3rd floor unit.
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom
Open floor plan
Large walk in closets
2 balconies
Assigned parking - covered being built.
Condo located in downtown lewisville, walking distance from restaurants and boutiques
Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:
1.) Rent is $1700 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.
2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1700)
3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months
4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)
5.) NO evictions
6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)
7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.
If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-636-4824 to inquire more,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106308
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4781296)