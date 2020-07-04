251 S Mill St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Lewisville Condo - Property Id: 106308



New build- 3rd floor unit.

2 bedroom / 2 bathroom

Open floor plan

Large walk in closets

2 balconies

Assigned parking - covered being built.

Condo located in downtown lewisville, walking distance from restaurants and boutiques



Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:

1.) Rent is $1700 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.

2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1700)

3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months

4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)

5.) NO evictions

6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)

7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.



If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-636-4824 to inquire more,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106308

No Pets Allowed



