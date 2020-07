Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in a quiet neighborhood near the lake, parks, golf course and train station! Big back yard for the kids with a covered patio and storage shed. This property comes with a refrigerator, and the kitchen has gas cooking and updated heating and air conditioning system. You'll like the split bedrooms and updated baths, there's a 22 X 24 2 car garage, plus additional RV or Boat parking! Tenant occupied, available after March 1.