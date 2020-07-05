2256 Salado Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous Updated, Corner Unit Townhome*Enter into beautiful, breathtaking Foyer*Formal dining, custom ceilings and trim*Lovely Living Area, natural lighting throughout*Like to Cook? This is the Kitchen! Open Concept, Plenty of Granite Counterspace and Cabinets*Half Bath, Ceramic Tile Floors*Iron Stair Rails, Updated carpet, wood floors, Luxury Tile Planks*Frig, Washer, Dryer stays*All Bedrooms up*Loft Area perfect for 2nd Living or Office*Luxurious Master Suite and Bathroom*Custom Master Closet System*Separate Shower, Vanities*Spacious Guest bedroom*Private Balcony and bath*Enjoy the quaint, relaxing backyard*Greenbelt view. Pool on property*Major freeways, shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from DFW Airport.