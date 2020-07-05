All apartments in Lewisville
2256 Salado Drive

Location

2256 Salado Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous Updated, Corner Unit Townhome*Enter into beautiful, breathtaking Foyer*Formal dining, custom ceilings and trim*Lovely Living Area, natural lighting throughout*Like to Cook? This is the Kitchen! Open Concept, Plenty of Granite Counterspace and Cabinets*Half Bath, Ceramic Tile Floors*Iron Stair Rails, Updated carpet, wood floors, Luxury Tile Planks*Frig, Washer, Dryer stays*All Bedrooms up*Loft Area perfect for 2nd Living or Office*Luxurious Master Suite and Bathroom*Custom Master Closet System*Separate Shower, Vanities*Spacious Guest bedroom*Private Balcony and bath*Enjoy the quaint, relaxing backyard*Greenbelt view. Pool on property*Major freeways, shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Salado Drive have any available units?
2256 Salado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 Salado Drive have?
Some of 2256 Salado Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Salado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Salado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Salado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2256 Salado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2256 Salado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Salado Drive offers parking.
Does 2256 Salado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2256 Salado Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Salado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2256 Salado Drive has a pool.
Does 2256 Salado Drive have accessible units?
No, 2256 Salado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Salado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 Salado Drive has units with dishwashers.

