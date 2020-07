Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gated luxury town-home with lot of recent updates including Water heater, Updated master bedroom. Master bed room opens has a sitting area and opens to balcony. Roofed patio, storm door and solar screens on windows. Storm door front and back. All wood floors and tile on first floor. House does comes with Washer,Dryer and brand new Refrigerator. Coppell ISD !!!!