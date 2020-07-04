All apartments in Lewisville
2143 Oriole Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:22 PM

2143 Oriole Drive

2143 Oriole Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Oriole Dr, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful rental home with front and back porches situated on a large corner lot! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Butlers pantry, coffee bar, and bay windows add lots of character to delightful dining area. Master bedroom with en suite master bath includes with built-ins & designer tile work with granite vanity. Backyard offers extended covered patio, pergola, covered deck, storage shed, and electronic gate to driveway. Fresh paint, new flooring, fixtures, hardware, and so much more! Come see this lovely rental before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Oriole Drive have any available units?
2143 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 2143 Oriole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2143 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2143 Oriole Drive offers parking.
Does 2143 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Oriole Drive have a pool?
No, 2143 Oriole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2143 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Oriole Drive has units with dishwashers.

