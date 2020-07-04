2143 Oriole Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful rental home with front and back porches situated on a large corner lot! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Butlers pantry, coffee bar, and bay windows add lots of character to delightful dining area. Master bedroom with en suite master bath includes with built-ins & designer tile work with granite vanity. Backyard offers extended covered patio, pergola, covered deck, storage shed, and electronic gate to driveway. Fresh paint, new flooring, fixtures, hardware, and so much more! Come see this lovely rental before it's too late!