2111 Amherst Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a completely remodeled kitchen, all wood floors and it has been freshly painted. You will love the fact that the Fridge, washer and dryer stay as well as the TV. Come see this great home.