Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a completely remodeled kitchen, all wood floors and it has been freshly painted. You will love the fact that the Fridge, washer and dryer stay as well as the TV. Come see this great home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2111 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 2111 Amherst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.