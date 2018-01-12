All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 22 2019

2111 Amherst Drive

2111 Amherst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Amherst Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a completely remodeled kitchen, all wood floors and it has been freshly painted. You will love the fact that the Fridge, washer and dryer stay as well as the TV. Come see this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Amherst Drive have any available units?
2111 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 2111 Amherst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2111 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Amherst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Amherst Drive has units with dishwashers.

