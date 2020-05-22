205 Carrington Lane

Amenities

Owners' pride and well maintained patio home in conveniently located area with easy access to major roads and shopping.This open floor-plan home boasts high ceiling on both floors including 2 Master suites for your family and guests' comfort. The downstairs has a Master suite with a large bathroom, ample closet and storage area; dining space; living; open kitchen and laundry.The upstairs has spacious 2nd Master suite with a bonus room that can be used as a study or a TV room; a game room;2 bedrooms and a full bath. The large side patio is equipped with a retractable awning and plumbed for gas to provide outdoor leisure; and the only for residents swimming pool is just a few yards away! Worth checking it out!