Lewisville, TX
205 Carrington Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Carrington Lane

205 Carrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

205 Carrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Owners' pride and well maintained patio home in conveniently located area with easy access to major roads and shopping.This open floor-plan home boasts high ceiling on both floors including 2 Master suites for your family and guests' comfort. The downstairs has a Master suite with a large bathroom, ample closet and storage area; dining space; living; open kitchen and laundry.The upstairs has spacious 2nd Master suite with a bonus room that can be used as a study or a TV room; a game room;2 bedrooms and a full bath. The large side patio is equipped with a retractable awning and plumbed for gas to provide outdoor leisure; and the only for residents swimming pool is just a few yards away! Worth checking it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Carrington Lane have any available units?
205 Carrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Carrington Lane have?
Some of 205 Carrington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Carrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Carrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Carrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Carrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 205 Carrington Lane offer parking?
No, 205 Carrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 205 Carrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Carrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Carrington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 205 Carrington Lane has a pool.
Does 205 Carrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Carrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Carrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Carrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

